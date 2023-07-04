Drones attacks at Moscow impossible without Western aid to Kiev – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The drone attacks in Moscow and the Moscow Region would have been impossible without US’ and NATO allies’ aid to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Such attacks would have been impossible without the aid for the Kiev regime from the US and its NATO allies, who continue to pump it with weapons, including drones, train drone operators and provide intelligence, required in order to commit this kind of crimes - including earth imagery obtained from civilian and military satellites," the ministry said.

The Ministry underscored that "all this makes Washington and its satellites complicit in preparing and carrying out terror attacks that are being prepared and carried out on Western money and with Western weapons."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that, on Tuesday morning, five Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region again.

"According to the incoming information, this time, they targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, including a major international airport. These plans were thwarted thanks to precise operation of Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems. Four drones were downed, one lost control and crashed. No injuries or damage were caused," the Ministry added.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that several drones attacked the city Tuesday. For safety reasons, some flights to the Vnukovo Airport were redirected to other airports.