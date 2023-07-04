Russian embassy says restrictions on US always come in retaliation for Washington’s moves

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. The restrictions Moscow has ever imposed on employees of the US diplomatic mission have always been in retaliation for US moves, the Russian embassy in Washington wrote on Telegram.

"We have noted the media statements that the conditions under which Americans work in Moscow are worse than those of Russian diplomats here. This time, such a thesis is being promoted by the notorious New York Times, which has repeatedly denied us publications on Russia's foreign policy," the Russian embassy said in a statement posted on Monday.

The Russian diplomatic mission emphasized that "all the restrictions that have been imposed on the staff of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow have always been only in retaliation for Washington's restrictions, the systematic creation of unreasonable difficulties for our work in the United States.".