SCO countries’ leaders to sign declaration following Tuesday summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Leaders of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states will sign a joint declaration and other documents following an online summit on Tuesday, the Kremlin’s press service reported on Monday.

"The signing of New Delhi declaration and a number of other documents is planned following [the summit]," the report said.

Established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, the SCO now has eight members: its founders - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and India and Pakistan, which joined in 2017.