Abbas calls Putin to say he supported Russia’s steps to put down June 24 mutiny

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he entirely supported the steps taken by Russian authorities to stop the June 24 mutiny, the Kremlin reported on Saturday.

"At the initiative of the Palestinian side, a telephone conversation was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader expressed his full support for the steps taken by the Russian government on June 24 to protect the constitutional order and the rule of law," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. "The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in favor of a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the existing international law," the Kremlin added.

During the conversation, Putin and Abbas "reiterated their commitment to develop further the traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian relationship," and agreed to continue dialogue.

Putin also congratulated Abbas and all Palestinians on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

June 24 events in Russia

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, blaming the Russian military. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed the Wagner boss’ allegations of a strike on the PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and then turned toward Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation on June 24, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and a betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, as a result of which the Wagner troops stood down, turned around and returned to their base camps.

The Kremlin specified later that the authorities will not prosecute those Wagner group members who took part in the mutiny, "in light of their frontline services." The criminal case over the armed mutiny has been closed.

Putin has said the Wagner PMC’s mutiny attempted to provoke civil unrest but that Russian military servicemen and law enforcement agencies courageously stood up to stop it.