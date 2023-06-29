Any incident at ZNPP fraught with terrible consequences — Russian envoy’s letter

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Any incident at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may have serious consequences, possibly even on a global scale, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in a letter circulated in the UN Security Council.

"As we have repeatedly stated, any incident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe will inevitably entail most dire consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for its neighboring countries, including the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation inself, as well as for the whole continent and potentially the world," reads the letter, obtained by TASS.