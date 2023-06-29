US’ speech at CFE conference confirmed correctness of Russia’s withdrawal — statement

MOSOCW, June 29. /TASS/. The anti-Russian speeches of the US and its satellites at the conference on Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) confirmed that this Moscow’s decision was a right one, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the outcome of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s participation in this conference.

"The speeches of delegation of the US and its satellites, filled with anti-Russian rhetoric, only confirmed the correctness of Russia’s decision on withdrawal from this treaty. It will take place on November 7, 2023," the Ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the reasons that made its further participation in the treaty impossible and that forced it to withdraw from the CFE in accordance with Article XIX clause 2. [The Russian side] underscored the irreversible nature of this decision, enshrined in a federal law. It was noted that it was the West in particular that, by its disregard to international law and its own obligations, undermined the once-constructive basis for cooperation in control over conventional arms in Europe," the statement reads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on denunciation of the CFE on May 29, it has entered into effect on June 9.

The treaty was signed in 1990 and adapted in 1997. NATO states have not ratified the adapted version of this document and continued to adhere to the 1990 language, which contains conventional arms norms, calculated for balance between NATO and the Warsaw Pact Organization. As a result, in 2007, Russia had to announce a moratorium on implementation of the treaty’s conditions.