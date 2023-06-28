Kiev, speaking about possible talks with Moscow, does not seek peace — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, speaking about possible talks with Russia, continues to demand weapons from the West and does not even think about peace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime is not thinking about peace, it is not allowed to do so by those in Washington and Brussels who say that the time for peace has not come, only the battlefield, the war to the last Ukrainian," Zakharova said, commenting on Ukrainian statements about possible negotiations with Russia.

"While making statements about possible talks with Russia, the Kiev regime for some reason forgets that it was Kiev that unilaterally suspended the negotiation process in March 2022 at the behest of the West," the diplomat pointed out, adding that the Ukrainian government later legitimized a ban on holding talks with Russia, with Moscow "never hearing back anything about the resumption of the negotiation process." "On the contrary, only requests, calls and demands for the West to supply more weapons and all kinds of insults and aggressive statements towards Russia," she pointed out, "And everything that was said by those who presented themselves as mediators or were ready to play this role, as well as simple people who cared about peace - they were all erased from the information field and blocked by their [Kiev’s] aggressive statements."