Mutiny attempt in Russia has no impact on BRICS summit — South African official

PRETORIA, June 28. /TASS/. Last weekend’s attempt by the Wagner Private Military Company to stage an armed mutiny in Russia has had no impact on preparations for a summit of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, China), South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday.

According to him, the situation has been completely resolved and the mutiny attempt has not affected preparations for the BRICS summit. Magwenya added that it would also have no impact on African nations’ mission to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The BRICS summit will take place in the South African city of Johannesburg on August 22-24. Magwenya said that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa would soon complete consultations with other BRICS leaders on the summit details.