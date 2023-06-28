Situation along line of contact in LPR tense, but controllable — Lugansk leader

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The situation along the line of contact in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remains tense amid Ukrainian attacks but Russian forces are in control, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.

"The situation remains tense along the line of contact in the LPR but it is under our control; it’s stable," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to Pasechnik, the enemy has been making sporadic attempts to attack Russian defenses but it cannot be described as a comprehensive counteroffensive. "It looks more like the enemy is conducting a reconnaissance in force of our positions. Our guys - our troops - are rather effectively repelling these attacks, preventing the enemy from breaking through our defense lines," Pasechnik emphasized.

He also said that the situation remained tense in the settlements along the line of contact because of shelling attacks. However, the situation is stable in the city of Lugansk, the acting LPR head stressed.