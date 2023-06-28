US obsessed with strategic defeat of Russia — Embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Providing Ukraine with another package of military aid shows the obsession of the United States with the desire to strategically defeat Russia, according to the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"The United States is making futile attempts to defeat the Russian Federation ‘on the battlefield’ with hands of Kiev puppets. Washington announces the allocation of more and more "packages" of security assistance to the Zelensky regime," the statement said.

According to the embassy, "In the meantime, Russian military personnel are day by day debunking the myths about the "unsurpassed quality" of American and NATO weapons. The mangled machinery, smoking on the fields of Donbass and Novorossiya, is the best answer to those who are impatient to carry out illusory geopolitical plans."

"With further deliveries of military equipment, Washington only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. To do this, pushes its clients towards more and more desperate adventures. The lives of Ukrainians mean nothing to the American authorities," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced the allocation of another $500 mln military aid package to Kiev.