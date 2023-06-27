Lukashenko says everyone to be buried under debris if Russia falls apart

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. If Russia falls apart, everyone will be buried under the debris from its collapse, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in comments on the recent failed mutiny in that country.

"Here’s my position: If Russia collapses, we will be left under the debris and will all perish," he was quoted as saying by a Telegram channel called Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

Lukashenko separately expressed confidence that Western countries would have "instantly taken advantage" of the turmoil if it had erupted in Russia and Belarus.

According to the official, "the threat of a new global conflict has never been as close as it is today."

"Efforts are being made again to blow up our country, our whole region, and to confuse people. To knock the situation off balance by any means and to surreptitiously impose their rules, to establish their own order. An order in which neither our countries nor our peoples will exist," he said, the BelTA news agency reported.

According to the report, Lukashenko also said that various provocations have been recorded on the western border of Belarus almost every day. They range from "dumping off dead bodies to deliberate trespassing of drones," he said.

"At the same time, efforts continue to build walls and barriers on the border, put up fortifications and lay mines on the Ukrainian side," BelTA reported.