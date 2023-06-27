Lukashenko warns against trying to 'drive wedge' between him, Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called not to try to drive a wedge between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Some jealousy appear [from a number of Belarusian and Russian officials]. […] This is nothing but an attempt to once again drive a wedge between Lukashenko and Putin. We are not stupid people, we understand it all, we are experienced people. Just don’t. Don’t try to reverse this trend. It won’t lead to any good," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

He stated that both he and Putin will defend "they are due under the Constitution."

"We will very hardly and sometime even brutally defend what we are due under the Constitution," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.