Russian forces cripple two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Tuesday.

"The following targets were destroyed in the Kherson direction as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup: one enemy watercraft and a Ukrainian army position. The enemy casualties are as follows: seven Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed and six others received wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

"[The following targets were also destroyed:] a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system with a five-member crew and ammunition and a 120mm mortar team with ammunition. The enemy sustained the following casualties: five Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed and two others sustained wounds of varying severity," he said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka area and a 120mm mortar in the island zone, the spokesman said.