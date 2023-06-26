Russia requests June 27 UNSC meeting on Nord Streams — mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has requested that the UN Security Council (UNSC) convene on June 27 to discuss the sabotage acts against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, first deputy permanent representative of Russia with the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.

"The discussion will take place behind closed doors on June 27; we do not rule out communication with reporters on this occasion," the diplomat said.

"Let’s draw our colleagues attention to the fact that neither the Danish nor German nor Swedish authorities are providing the UNSC with updates on the investigation’s progress, while tourist voyages have actually started to the scene of the sabotage. We are not satisfied with empty assurances that investigations are underway," Polyansky added.