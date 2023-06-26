Russia’s relations with partners to be unaffected by failed mutiny attempt — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. PMC Wagner’s attempted armed mutiny will create no problems in Russia’s relations with friendly countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"With partners, friends - no, with all the rest - I don’t care, frankly speaking. The collective West’s relations with us have been ruined at their own initiative. There are no relations at all, so, one episode more or one episode less - I don’t see much difference," he said in an interview with the RT television channel when asked about the rebellion’s potential impact on Russia’s relations with foreign partners.

"The president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] has said it more than once that when and if they [Western countries] come to their senses <…> and approach us with any proposals on the resumption of relations in this or that form, we will see what they are asking and what each of their roles was in the hybrid war campaign against Russia," he stressed.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In one in particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked, blaming Russia’s military leadership for the incident. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, after which Wagner halted its advance to Moscow and returned back to its field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute PMC Wagner troops who took part in the mutiny because of their "combat merits.".