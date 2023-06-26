Water safety situation in Black Sea 'stable' after Kakhovka HPP burst — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The situation with water safety in the Black Sea after the burst of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant’s dam is stable, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Monday, adding that it is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Water supply networks and facilities are being disinfected with follow-up laboratory testing of water quality. Special attention is being focused on the safety of water in the Black Sea. Samples are regularly taken at four control locations. The situation is stable," it said.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.