Ukraine fires nearly 800 HIMARS rockets at LPR in one year — Lugansk

LUGANSK, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired nearly 800 rockets with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers into the Lugansk People’s Republic over a year, killing more than 90 civilians, the LPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for issues related to Ukriane’s war crimes has told TASS.

"Between June 24, 2022 and June 1, 2023, the Ukrainian forces carried out 227 attacks with HIMARS, firing 781 rockets. As a result, 92 civilians, including two children, were killed," the office’s spokesman said.

During the mentioned period 175 people, including 14 children, were wounded and 1,035 residential buildings and 298 infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.

According to the Ukrainian media, on June 25, 2022, Ukrainian troops used US HIMARS systems in the area of the special military operation for the first time.