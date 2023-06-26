Moldovan ambassador summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, Russia’s MFA told TASS.
"The [Moldovan] ambassador was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.
On June 22, the Foreign Ministry of Moldova summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over statements made by acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo regarding a potential response to the shelling of the Chongar Bridge; in particular, the acting governor mentioned bridges in the Odessa Region at the border with Moldova.