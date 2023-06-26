Kherson governor denies Ukrainian forces gain foothold on Dnieper’s left bank

GENICHESK, June 26. /TASS/. Rumors that Ukrainian forces have allegedly been able to entrench themselves on the left bank of the Dnieper River near the Antonovka Bridge are lies being spread by Kiev, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, has said.

"The propaganda of the Kiev regime is once again spreading falsehoods that Ukrainian militants have allegedly entrenched themselves on the left bank of the Dnieper River under the Antonovka bridge. Officially, I inform you that this is a lie," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that "several small groups of the enemy did make several attempts to cross the Dnieper in boats over the past three days and hide under the [Antonovka] bridge."

"There they were destroyed by our military, like rats in a trap," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo urged everyone to trust only official sources of information, as Kiev was trying to cover up its failures in the war zone by increasing the flow of fake news. He noted that attempts by the Ukrainian command to send new groups to this direction were not ruled out, although they were doomed to fail.

"Our soldiers are at their positions, determined to destroy any number of enemies," he wrote.