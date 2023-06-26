Putin congratulates Emir of Qatar on 10th anniversary of his accession to throne

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the 10th anniversary of his accession to the throne and the upcoming Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

"Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the 10th anniversary of the accession to the throne as well as on the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday," its statement said following the conversation between the two leaders

Last week, the Qatari prime minister visited Moscow. In a conversation with him, Putin asked to convey his best and warmest wishes to the emir.

Eid al-Adha is the feast of sacrifice, one of the two main Muslim holidays along with Eid al-Fitr. This year, it is marked on June 28. It is traditionally celebrated with a mass prayer in mosques and a pilgrimage to Mecca.