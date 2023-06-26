Russian forces substantially improve positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian forces have considerably improved their positions in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Our positions have substantially improved in the republic’s north, in the Krasny Liman direction," he said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the DPR head, Russian forces are operating in uneasy conditions but "have learnt to cope with that and that is why they are moving forward," he said.