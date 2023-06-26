Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempts to attack Artyomovsk — military expert

LUGANSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian servicemen repulsed all Ukrainian attempts to retake Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"With a force of up to a company, the Ukrainian armed formations tried to attack Artyomovsk. Strikes were carried out on our flanks in the northwest and southwest of the town," he said.

Marochko said that Russian missile and artillery troops "successfully hit the concentration of the enemy's personnel and equipment." "After suffering losses, the Ukrainian fighters were forced to retreat to their previous positions," Marochko pointed out.