LUGANSK, June 26. /TASS/. In the past week, Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled more than 50 Ukrainian attacks in the Lugansk area in the special military operation zone, with roughly 2,600 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries being eliminated, Andrey Marochko, a lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS.

According to Marochko, the Battlegroup South foiled the activity of 33 Ukrainian subversive groups, while almost a squad of Ukrainian soldiers volunteered to surrender. More than 70 vehicles and 80 armored fighting vehicles were eliminated. Also, 34 towed and self-propelled artillery systems were hit," the colonel added.

Last Tuesday, Marochko told TASS that, in the week of June 12, Russian forces destroyed roughly 2,300 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.