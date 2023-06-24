DPR leader reports successes of Russian forces in Krasny Liman area

DONETSK, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces are successfully fighting in the Krasny Liman area as they continue liberating Donbass territories, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told Soloviev Live TV show.

"I’ve talked with the guys. The situation is very tense, but it is absolutely manageable," Pushilin said.

He described the situation in the Avdeyevka area as very painful for the enemy and said that things were under control near Gorlovka, while Artyomovsk is still being shelled by Ukrainian troops. "In the Krasny Liman area, northern direction, units of Russia’s armed forces have had a success, <…> and the guys over there are continuing to advance," the DPR leader said.

Pushilin said Russian fighters had shown him modern technical devices that have allowed them to go forward while saving their lives, including 3D printers that are in high demand on the front line.