Moscow to retaliate against EU sanctions slapped on Russian journalists — MFA spokeswoman

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to European Union sanctions against Russian journalists by imposing restrictions on EU journalists and officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The EU sanctions against Russian journalists will be met with response. Both regarding EU journalists and the Brussels officials who took this decision," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

On Friday, the European Union approved the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions, in particular, affected Russian war correspondents Semyon Pegov, Yevgeny Poddubny, Alexander Sladkov and Mikhail Zvinchuk. The EU also imposed sanctions on journalists Mikhail Leontyev and Viktor Sineok.