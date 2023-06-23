Opportunity for meetings with CIA director remains — Russian intelligence chief

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has told TASS that the opportunity for meetings with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns remains.

"Recently there have been no contacts with my counterpart - the director of the CIA. But the opportunity for our meetings remains," Naryshkin said. "We have quite decent personal relations, and it seems to me that there is a need for maintaining such communication and such interaction."

The latest meeting between the heads of the SVR and the CIA was held on November 14, 2022 in Ankara at the headquarters of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization. As Naryshkin noted afterwards, it "was meaningful and took place in a very comfortable atmosphere; it was a very good, calm conversation."