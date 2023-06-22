Lavrov, Qatari foreign minister discussed global affairs including Afghanistan — MFA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who also serves as the foreign minister, have discussed global affairs with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The international and regional agenda, with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Sudan and the Palestine territories, has also come under substantial consideration," the ministry said.

"The conversation included a detailed discussion of the pressing issues pertaining to further strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Qatari relations," the statement went on to say. "The mutual determination to intensify political dialogue and build up communication through specialized economic and investment agencies has been reaffirmed. Given the ongoing global transformation processes, the importance of maintaining a stable positive trend of bilateral trade has been noted."

In conclusion of the meeting Lavrov gave the Qatari ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani the Order of Friendship for major personal contribution into the strengthening of Russian-Qatari relations, the ministry said.