Russian units push back Ukrainian forces in northern LPR by kilometer — military expert

LUGANSK, June 22. /TASS/. Russian units have pushed back Ukrainian troops by one kilometer in the north of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and occupied more advantageous lines and positions, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"As a result of successful liberation actions, the Russian forces managed to push back the enemy in the north of the LPR and occupy more advantageous lines and positions. The advance of our troops in one area was about one kilometer," he said.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as in the area of the Serebryansky forestry.