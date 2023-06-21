Outcome of Ukrainian conflict may depend on Kiev regime’s counteroffensive — Russian envoy

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin thinks that the results of the current, not very successful Ukrainian counteroffensive may impact the resolution of the conflict,

"The endgame is still in the air," the Russian envoy said in an interview with the Sky News TV channel on Wednesday, explaining that it will depend on the balance of forces following "the so-called counterattack that has been long delayed by Ukraine." The diplomat contended that the counteroffensive does not look successful or promising for Ukrainian troops. He added that the Kiev regime was running the risk of losing "more land, and more people and more tanks." Kelin explained that the situation concerned Russia because "they are not going to rebuild Ukraine if they lose too many people."

In his opinion, "the best way for Ukraine to continue is neutrality and non-nuclear status," as well as non-participation in NATO and the implementation of regular laws protecting human rights, including those of Russian-speaking, Hungarian, Romanian and other minorities.

That said, the Russian ambassador assured that Moscow was ready to use diplomatic instruments but highlighted the fact that Kiev was not. "There’s always room for diplomacy," he asserted noting diplomatic efforts by African countries, Brazil and China to stop the conflict. "Everybody with the exception of the United Kingdom which is trying to lead this war," the diplomat added. He reiterated that Russia was ready for discussions and talks while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky introduced a legislative ban on any negotiations with Russia.