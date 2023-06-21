Russia expects enemies to meddle in its elections in next two years — report

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Hostile actions with regard to Russia, including attempts at external interference, will continue with perpetrators using the upcoming elections in the country for exactly this purpose, according to a special report by the Federation Council’s Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation.

"The commission realizes that despite the failure of <...> an anti-Russian blitzkrieg by the US and its satellites, hostile actions with regard to our country, including aggressive attempts at external meddling in the Russian Federation’s domestic affairs, will continue. To this end, Russia’s enemies plan to fully use our elections, from the regional ones in 2023 to the presidential [election] in 2024," the report on the special features of defending Russia’s state sovereignty in 2022-2023 said.

The document noted that the commission, together with its partners, "is actively participating in curtailing such threats and challenges." It also said that a detailed report on these activities would be presented in the commission’s annual report.