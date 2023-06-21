'Interference in Russia's affairs': Russian CEC on EC spokesman's statement on elections

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) considers the statement made by European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano as interference in the domestic affairs of the country, according to a statement from the CEC.

On June 17, Stano called the decision by the Russian Central Election Commission to hold elections in the new Russian regions a violation of international law.

"We regard the statement of the EC spokesman as interference in the domestic affairs of Russia. We regret that such ‘proactive’ behavior hasn't been displayed by the spokesman over the years of violations of the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine," the CEC statement said.

The Commission reminded Stano that not all Ukrainian citizens had come to terms with the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014, and that over that time there had been several referendums on self-determination, at which people "have shown a real inclination towards making independent decisions on vital issues." The CEC pointed out that all procedures were conducted in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law and in the presence of international observers.

Election day is on September 10. The Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions will take part in it for the first time ever. There will be over 4,000 election campaigns in Russia’s 85 regions. In 21 regions, there will be direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on deputies for their legislative bodies. The fate of over 34,000 mandates will be decided.