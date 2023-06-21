Russian anti-drone systems repel Ukrainian drone attack outside Moscow, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian anti-drone systems coped with their mission of repelling today’s Ukrainian drone attack outside Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"An attack was carried out and anti-drone systems coped with their task. The relevant agencies are now investigating that," the Russian presidential spokesman said, adding that the Ukrainian drones "were neutralized."

"The details should be requested from the Defense Ministry," Peskov added.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday, three Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were disabled by electronic warfare systems as they approached facilities in the Moscow Region on the morning of June 21.

There were no victims or destruction from Ukraine’s failed terror attack, the ministry stressed.