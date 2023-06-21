FSB detains saboteurs plotting to assassinate government officials in Melitopol

MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a group of saboteurs in Melitopol who were plotting to assassinate government officials in the Zaporozhye Region, the regional FSB press office reported.

"Law enforcement officials identified residents of Melitopol who had been recruited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate [GUR] to carry out sabotage and terrorist activities on the territory of the Zaporozhye Region," the FSB statement said, "The terrorists were targeting employees of the regional administration."

The press office pointed out that, "as a result of the FSB officers’ actions, the saboteurs were identified and apprehended."

According to the FSB, the saboteurs planned to commit the crime "using an improvised explosive device, the components for which the participants of the criminal network had received from the Ukrainian special services." The FSB officers confiscated from the suspects’ residences "components for producing the improvised explosive device, instructions for making it, as well as information proving their affiliation with the Ukrainian special services."

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Act of Terrorism"); the investigation is ongoing.