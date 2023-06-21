Two Ukrainian attacks thwarted, one more repelled by Russian forces in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye area and thwarted two more attacks, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the Zaporozhye area, an enemy attack near Levadnoye has been repelled, with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and manpower being eliminated," Chekhov reported. "Having sustained losses, the enemy made an attempt to regroup its forces. Fire damage was inflicted on militants and [military] equipment amassed there with Grad multiple launch rocket systems <…> Also, two Ukrainian attacks were thwarted between the localities of Novodanilovka and Rabotino," he added.

According to Chekhov, Tor and Osa-AKM air defense systems downed five enemy drones, while Russia’s artillery hit two Ukrainian howitzers in counter-battery combat.