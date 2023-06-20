Smear campaign underway to discredit Russian instructors in CAR — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. There is a smear campaign going on to discredit Russian instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) and there is no evidence to back these claims up, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting Tuesday.

"We continue to help the Central African Republic reinforce its defense potential. While having notified the Security Council sanctions committee, [established pursuant to resolution] 2127 [on CAR], numerous shipments of military products have been delivered to the country," Nebenzya said. "Russian instructors, sent there in response to a request from legitimate authorities, are doing good work there."

"The smear campaign to discredit [these instructors] and overall attempts to blame the CAR Armed Forces and bilateral partners for violating human rights are not substantiated by any verified facts," the diplomat underscored.

The news has been corrected — fixed headline, lead paragraph.