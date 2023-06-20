Relations between Moscow, Damascus shining example of 'brotherhood' — Syrian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Relations between Syria and Russia are a good example of what friendship and brotherhood look like, Syrian Ambassador to Russian Bashar Jaafari said on Tuesday.

"Syrian-Russian relations are a vivid example of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood throughout history. I would say that today, these relations have reached the highest point in the political, cultural, diplomatic, and military sense," he said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

He recalled that during the long and difficult Syrian crisis, Russia helped Syria by explaining its role in the region both to regional countries and worldwide. "It should be said that this support was critically important for us and helped mitigate the crisis’ consequences and revive us as a more stable country," he said.

"We must emphasize the important role, the important assistance provided to Syria by friendly countries, such as Russia and Iran," he added.