Russian Economy Ministry to draft list of African nations for partnership talks

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development will prepare this year an additional list of African nations for further talks on trade and economic cooperation, the ministry told TASS.

"We plan to prepare in this year an additional list of African nations, with which it is reasonable to create intergovernmental commissions. Furthermore, the issue is being explored of creating a mechanism of interdepartmental consultations on trade and economic cooperation with Cote d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Mali and Eritrea," the Ministry said.