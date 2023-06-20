Russia leading to completion of unfulfilled provisions of grain deal by July 18 — ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is leading to the completion of those provisions of the grain deal that are not being implemented, on July 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are gearing up for the end of the agreements that are not being implemented, on July 18," he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister did not rule out new talks on the grain deal, with consultations underway now as well. "Our contacts continue, working among others, consultations are underway. We do not rule them (new personal contacts - TASS) out," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any extension of the grain deal was out of the question until the Russian package of the Istanbul agreements started to take effect, adding that the deal was still being implemented only regarding the supply of Ukrainian food.