State Duma declares September 3 as Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The State Duma at a plenary session on Tuesday adopted in the second and third readings a bill to rename the Day of Military Glory (September 3) to the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.

The document was introduced by a group of deputies last June. The changes are to be made to the law On the Days of Military Glory and Commemorative Dates of Russia. The Day of the End of World War II, celebrated on September 3, will now be officially referred to as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.

As the authors noted in an explanatory note, the wording about the victory over militaristic Japan "should be fixed at the level of a federal law, which reflects the principle of historical justice."

"With the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine, Tokyo, in coordination with the collective West, unleashed an unfriendly campaign against our country unprecedented in contemporary Russian-Japanese relations," the authors of the initiative pointed out.

They stressed that the initiative for renaming the Day of Military Glory was one of the responses to Japan's unfriendly actions.