MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia does not drop its requirements to the restart of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do not forgo this requirement because it is set out in both packages, in common agreements, <...> but we understand at the same time there are no real opportunities to quickly do so after the Ukrainian side blew up the ammonia pipeline," the diplomat said.

"Such opportunity of the quick launch of the ammonia pipeline was physically destroyed by the Kiev regime," Vershinin added.