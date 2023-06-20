No comment from Kremlin on report about alleged plot to assassinate former SVR agent

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not commented on the New York Times article about Russian special services allegedly trying to assassinate former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Colonel Alexander Poteyev, who had fled to the US.

"No, I can't comment on it at all, I don't understand what it's about," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited, in particular, information from Harvard scholar Calder Walton's book "Spies: The Epic Intelligence War Between East and West."