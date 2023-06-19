Top Russian, Turkish diplomats not scheduled to meet so far, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan is not planned yet, but there are indications of further contacts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday.

"No, there are no specific plans for a ministerial meeting yet, but it was agreed to maintain the dynamics not only of political contacts, but of bilateral relations as a whole. I think that such contacts will take place in the foreseeable future without any delays," the senior diplomat said, answering a relevant question.

At the same time, Grushko pointed out that the ministers "have already spoken on the phone and discussed the possibility of a meeting."