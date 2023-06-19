Russia-Africa summit’s declaration close to being finalized — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The political declaration that is expected to be signed during the Russia-Africa summit is almost finished, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large and head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s Secretariat, told journalists on Monday.

"Some documents are nearing finalization, others will be completed some time this month. As for the political declaration, I cannot say that we are through with it, but it is about 80-90% ready. We are yet to receive some details from our partners and take their remarks into account. I think it will be a consensus document, as we planned," he said, answering a TASS question.

The second Russia-Asia summit and economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."