Putin to keep up communication with military correspondents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to continue communication with military correspondents as he considers it to be an important source of information, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Putin’s meeting with military correspondents last week wasn’t the first time a meeting like that happened.

"It’s an important part of obtaining information from the ground. You know he has many sources of information, and dialogue with military correspondents is one of them. The conversation was very, very candid. You saw most of it, but there was a part behind closed doors. The president highly appreciates dialogue with military correspondents and will continue it," the spokesman said.