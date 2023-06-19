Ukrainian saboteurs trying to infiltrate LPR wiped out

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have detected and eliminated 14 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group who were trying to make their way toward Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to commit terror attacks, an LPR military expert said.

"Our special units have detected a sabotage and reconnaissance group numbering about 14 people who were covertly trying to get through toward Lisichansk and get to the liberated zone to commit a terrorist attack. All 14 people have been wiped out," LPR Colonel Vitaly Kiselev told Channel One.