FSB thwarts terrorist attacks against senior officials in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted terror attacks being plotted by Ukraine’s military intelligence service against senior officials of the Zaporozhye Region, the FSB told TASS.

"Russia’s FSB thwarted an attempt by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to conduct a number of subversive and terrorist attacks on top officials of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration and Russian law enforcement officers," the FSB reported.

Russian counterintelligence agents have identified a Ukrainian intelligence officer who supervised the activities of accomplices recruited by him from among residents of the Zaporozhye Region. Also, the FSB said, "complete information has been obtained regarding the operations being carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, the perpetrator has been identified, and an accomplice has been detained, with means of committing crimes being seized, and channels of undercover communication and financing schemes exposed."

Criminal cases have been opened against a female accomplice, the FSB added.