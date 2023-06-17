Russia willing to boost ties with African countries, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russia calls for stepping up relations with African countries without any interference in internal affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with leaders and representatives of several African countries.

"The comprehensive development of ties with African countries is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy. We consistently call for further boosting traditionally friendly relations with African countries and the key regional association - the African Union - based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs," Putin said.