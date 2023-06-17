West pressured many countries against attending 2023-SPIEF — Russian Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow has information about how the West actually exerted pressure on every country, forcing them against taking part in the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"There was an extensive pressure. We have detailed information about how each country was worked with. There were letters. There were voiced threats in the course of meetings," Zakharova said speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It was certainly done by the frontrunners - the United States," she continued. "In general, the atmosphere was shaped up by leading NATO member states. Proper talks were literally held with every country with the aim to instill an idea that it was banned to attend the forum, that their countries would later encounter consequences and another package of sanctions against them may be around the corner. They were warned about thinking twice before taking part in the events on the territory of Russia," Zakharova said.