Algerian president reaffirmed interest to military-technical cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reaffirmed the country’s interest toward military-technical cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT on Friday.

"Algeria is probably our leading partner in military-technical cooperation. And the interest in its further development was reaffirmed during the visit of President Tebboune," the minister said in an excerpt of the interview that RT posted to Telegram.

He said that Algeria is also one of Russia's main economic partners in Africa.

According to Lavrov, relations with Algeria are a vivid example of very close, long-standing and good cooperation between Russia and the Arab world.

"The role of our country in liberating Arab countries from colonial oppression is well remembered there. And our role in assisting the Arab countries in establishing their statehood, in building the foundations of their economy and the foundations of their defense capabilities," the minister said. "So this is an absolutely natural process.".