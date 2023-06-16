Russia ready for long-term, mutually beneficial supplies of hydrocarbons to China — envoy

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to strengthen energy cooperation with China in the long-term, boosting supplies of hydrocarbons, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov told a forum on Friday.

"Energy partnership is one of priorities. As is known, our country is the largest oil supplier to China," he said. "We are also ready to participate in joint implementation of large projects in the area of renewable sources of energy. And, of course, we will continue delivering hydrocarbons on the long-term and mutually beneficial basis," the diplomat added.

Chinese partners’ purchases of both oil and natural and liquified, as well as coal, are on the rise, Morgulov noted, adding that nuclear energy is another strategic area of common interests in the energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.